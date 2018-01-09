Oil prices hit fresh two-year highs as speculators bet on a tighter market

Singapore — US oil prices hit their highest since 2015 again on Tuesday, as speculators bet on further price rises amid Opec-led production cuts and a dip in American drilling activity, though some warned the rally could run out of steam.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.24 a barrel at 2.52am GMT — 51c or 0.8% above their last settlement. They earlier marked a May 2015 high of $62.56 a barrel.

Beyond that 2015 high, which was a short intraday spike, Tuesday’s peak was the strongest level for WTI since December 2014, at the start of the oil market slump.

Brent crude futures were at $68.22 a barrel, 44c or 0.65% above their last close. Brent touched $68.27 last week, its highest since May 2015.

Traders said prices were mainly being driven by speculative money being poured into crude futures on the notion of a tighter market following a year of production cuts led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia, cuts that are set to last through 2018.

"Speculators continued to increase their net long in ICE Brent…. According to exchange data, speculators increased their position by 4,175 lots to leave them with a record net long of 565,459 lots," ING bank said in a note.

A slight dip in the amount of rigs in the US drilling for new oil was supporting WTI, traders said.

The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 742 in the week to January 5, according to oil services firm Baker Hughes.

Getting ahead?

Despite the recent bull run, which has lifted crude prices by more than 10% since early December, some warn that markets are getting ahead of themselves.

The US rig count remains significantly above the low of 316 in June 2016, and US crude output is expected to break through 10-million barrels a day soon, hitting a level that only Russia and Saudi Arabia have achieved so far.

"US crude oil production is still increasing, so surely this evidences that the system is, once again, becoming even more efficient," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker with Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai.

In Asia, the world’s biggest oil-consuming region, there were also signs that despite the cuts in crude production, fuel supplies remain ample.

Enjoying good profit margins in 2017, Asian refiners had cranked up processing to a record 23-million barrels a day by last October.

With profits, known in the oil industry as cracks, now down due to higher feedstock crude prices and ample fuel supplies because of last year’s processing binge, Asian refiners have started to reduce output, likely resulting in lower crude orders.

"Falling crude throughput will bring downward price pressure in [the first two quarters of 2018] as seasonally softening consumption, narrowing distillate cracks and spring maintenance lower run rates," BMI Research said in a note.

