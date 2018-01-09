Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as global risk-on trade helps keep rand steady

Precious-metal miners are down on the day; gold miners fare worst with Gold Fields slumping 3.08%‚ Harmony 4.82% and AngloGold Ashanti 2.34%

09 January 2018 - 18:44 Karl Gernetzky
An investor is reflected in a window in front of a display of stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney. Picture: REUTERS
An investor is reflected in a window in front of a display of stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney. Picture: REUTERS

Buoyant global markets and gains by local banks and retailers helped keep the JSE above 60,000 points on Tuesday, despite a slide in precious-metal miners.

Gold miners fared worst as the price of the metal continued to give back gains from a recent four-week rally. Diversified miners gained, however, with a bull run for industrial metals expected to continue in 2018, said SP Angel analysts.

The London Metal Exchange index had climbed 29% in 2017, its largest increase since 2009.

Analysts expect the gold price to come under pressure over the next two years as global central banks begin tightening monetary policy. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.

The all share gained 0.13% to 60‚113.7 points and the top 40 0.1%. Banks added 1.2% and general retailers 1.01%. Gold miners fell 2.46% and the platinum index 0.92%.

British American Tobacco was up 0.34% to R833.05‚ having earlier announced that recent corporate tax cuts in the US could lift its earnings per share by 6% in 2018.

Richemont fell 1.31% to R113.

Gold Fields slumped 3.08% to R52‚ Harmony 4.82% to R21.32 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.34% to R128.83. Kumba Iron Ore gained 5.5% to R414.90 and Assore 2.07% to R382.31.

Barclays Africa rose 3.07% to R176.20 and Nedbank 1.86% to R260.25.

Woolworths added 2.58% to R65.66 and Mr Price 1.12% to R247.50.

Analysts at Franklin Templeton said encouraging macro-data from across the globe helped set a positive tone for equity markets in the first week of 2018.

So long as interest-rate increases and policy changes from global central banks were gradual and well-communicated, the effect on equity markets would likely be limited, the analysts said. This included emerging-market equities, although increased focus would be on the performance of individual companies.

The German DAX 40 reached a record high on Tuesday, while all three major US equity markets also opened at new highs. US equity markets were bolstered by data showing investors were abandoning defensive positions‚ reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.2%, while in Europe the CAC 40 had added 0.54% and the FTSE 100 0.29%.

Gold was off 0.68% to $1,311.28 an ounce and platinum 0.11% to $968.09. Brent crude was off 0.18% to $67.79.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.14% higher at 53‚720 points. The number of contracts traded was 18‚496 from Monday’s 17‚304.

Futures track firmer JSE while Dow extends record rally

Major US equity markets look set to extend their new-year rally, as the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all open at record highs
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE firms slightly as banks gain, but gold miners and Steinhoff slide

Aspen Pharmacare fell 4.56%, having said it was aware of market speculation regarding a possible report into its affairs by Viceroy Research
Markets
6 hours ago

The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s disappearance is explained

The politically anxious rand spiked more than 1% amid confusion about SpaceX’s failed mission — code-named Zuma
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold held in ETFs grew 8.4% in 2017 due to interest from European investors

According to the World Gold Council, gold held in global exchange-traded funds grew to 2,363 tonnes last year, with most of the inflows from Europe ...
Markets
7 hours ago

Bonds stable as market waits for direction

The rand strengthens slightly against most major currencies, but the bond market is essentially defensive amid political speculation
Markets
8 hours ago

Rand firms slightly in lacklustre market

The rand usually finds support from a firmer euro, but there has been little data for the local currency to break out of its range-bound trend
Markets
8 hours ago

