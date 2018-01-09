MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as global risk-on trade helps keep rand steady

Buoyant global markets and gains by local banks and retailers helped keep the JSE above 60,000 points on Tuesday, despite a slide in precious-metal miners.

Gold miners fared worst as the price of the metal continued to give back gains from a recent four-week rally. Diversified miners gained, however, with a bull run for industrial metals expected to continue in 2018, said SP Angel analysts.

The London Metal Exchange index had climbed 29% in 2017, its largest increase since 2009.

Analysts expect the gold price to come under pressure over the next two years as global central banks begin tightening monetary policy. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.

The all share gained 0.13% to 60‚113.7 points and the top 40 0.1%. Banks added 1.2% and general retailers 1.01%. Gold miners fell 2.46% and the platinum index 0.92%.

British American Tobacco was up 0.34% to R833.05‚ having earlier announced that recent corporate tax cuts in the US could lift its earnings per share by 6% in 2018.

Richemont fell 1.31% to R113.

Gold Fields slumped 3.08% to R52‚ Harmony 4.82% to R21.32 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.34% to R128.83. Kumba Iron Ore gained 5.5% to R414.90 and Assore 2.07% to R382.31.

Barclays Africa rose 3.07% to R176.20 and Nedbank 1.86% to R260.25.

Woolworths added 2.58% to R65.66 and Mr Price 1.12% to R247.50.

Analysts at Franklin Templeton said encouraging macro-data from across the globe helped set a positive tone for equity markets in the first week of 2018.

So long as interest-rate increases and policy changes from global central banks were gradual and well-communicated, the effect on equity markets would likely be limited, the analysts said. This included emerging-market equities, although increased focus would be on the performance of individual companies.

The German DAX 40 reached a record high on Tuesday, while all three major US equity markets also opened at new highs. US equity markets were bolstered by data showing investors were abandoning defensive positions‚ reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.2%, while in Europe the CAC 40 had added 0.54% and the FTSE 100 0.29%.

Gold was off 0.68% to $1,311.28 an ounce and platinum 0.11% to $968.09. Brent crude was off 0.18% to $67.79.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.14% higher at 53‚720 points. The number of contracts traded was 18‚496 from Monday’s 17‚304.