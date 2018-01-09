JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain and Steinhoff plummets

The JSE held above 60,000 points at the opening on Tuesday in subdued trade, as banks led the charge while Steinhoff retreated sharply.

Steinhoff shed 20% soon after the opening on reports that the European Central Bank (ECB) had divested its investments in the group’s bonds, which are rated as junk.

Companies in retail mogul Christo Wiese’s stable were generally under pressure, with Brait lower amid reports that insurers were no longer covering suppliers to its New Look fashion outlets in the UK.

Brait owns 81% of New Look, and Wiese 34% of Brait. In December, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded New Look’s credit rating.

Steinhoff Africa Retail shed more than 2%.

Financials were also early gainers but gold stocks retreated on the dollar’s gains on the euro, despite Brent crude rising above $68 a barrel. The dollar usually trades inversely to commodities.

The Dow closed flat on Monday, but Asian markets were up on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.57% and the Hang Seng 0.35%.

Analysts at Franklin Templeton said encouraging macro data from across the globe helped set a positive tone for equity markets in the first week of 2018. But volumes were light.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.2% up at 60,159.80 and the bluechip top 40 rose 0.29%. Banks rose 0.84%, general retailers 0.47%, financials 0.28% and industrials 0.21%. The gold index shed 3.29% and platinum 1.98%.

Brait was down 1.36% at R42.10 after shedding 4.37% on Monday.

Steinhoff lost 16.98% to R7.41 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 2.26% to R16.45.

Shoprite was 0.33% down at R217.50. Wiese has been selling Shoprite rate shares to cover margin calls on loans from a number of banks after Steinhoff’s sharp drop in December.

Standard Bank rose 0.63% to R190.94 and FirstRand 0.55% to R63.49.

Greenbay shed 1.22% to R2.42 among property stocks.

Naspers gained 0.74% to R3,623.70.