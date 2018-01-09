Gold held in ETFs grew 8.4% in 2017 due to interest from European investors

Last year, the amount of gold held in global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) grew 8.4% to 2,363 tonnes, mainly because of a surge of interest from European investors.

This is according to statistics released by the World Gold Council on Tuesday.

Gold ETFs, which are used by both private and institutional investors, represent a significant portion of the gold market. About 75% of last year’s inflows into gold ETFs were from Europe, followed by North America, at 6% of the total, while Asian funds recorded a net outflow. Most of the European investments were represented by German-listed ETFs.

The biggest gold ETF in the world remained the North American SPDR, which held 837.2 tonnes at the end of December, 3% more than in 2016. SA’s NewGold Issuer held 30.4 tonnes of gold at end December, showing a net outflow of 3.1 tonnes.

These figures reflect only the physical gold holdings of ETFs, some of which also hold currency or other metals, such as platinum.

Gold was trading at about R520,459/kg late on Tuesday, having shed about 3.62% over the past month on a stronger rand, although in dollar terms it has gained 5.15% to $1,312 an ounce.