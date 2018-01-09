Gold drifts lower due to firmer dollar and instability in Europe

London — Gold drifted lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar on the back of concerns about instability in Europe, while a buoyant stock market also sapped enthusiasm for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,309.83 an ounce at 3pm GMT. Last week, prices touched their strongest since September 15 at $1,325.86.

US gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,310.70 an ounce. The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of other major currencies on Monday. It was up 0.2% on Tuesday, making commodities priced in dollars more expensive for buyers using other currencies. "The dollar has bounced back, partly due to weakness in the euro," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.

The euro is down due to concerns about upcoming Italian elections, problems forming a government in Germany, and lingering concerns about Brexit, he added.

"There’s also the continuing rally in the equity markets. All of this has probably helped take the wind out of gold’s sails," Butler said. Over the next few days, gold may extend losses to about $1,300 and the 100-day moving average about $1,290, he added.

Other analysts expect gold to bounce back. Stéphanie Aymes, head of technical analysis at Société Générale, said gold has been forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern, which is bullish. "A clear move above $1,356 will mean confirmation of the formation and this will lead to next leg of up move towards $1,433/$1,485 first," she said in a note.

Global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added 197.5 tonnes in 2017, an 8.4% increase, the World Gold Council said.

"The gold price was clearly finding support from inflows ... into gold ETFs, meaning that inflows since the start of the year have totaled almost six tonnes," Commerzbank said in a note.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.2% to $16.94 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.8% to $964.30 an ounce, after hitting a three-and-a-half month peak on Monday at $973.60. Palladium was up 0.3% at $1,104.22 an ounce after touching a record high of $1,111.40.

"Now that we’re above $1,100, there’s the potential for profit-taking — some of the longs are getting rather extended on Comex," Butler said. "But the speculative froth aside, we’re still in a very strong fundamental market and those fundamentals should keep prices pretty well-supported over the next few months."

Reuters