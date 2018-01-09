Gold drifts lower as dollar rebounds

London — Gold drifted lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a firmer dollar on concern about instability in Europe, while a buoyant stock market also sapped enthusiasm for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,314.51 an ounce at 11am GMT. Last week, prices touched their strongest since September 15 at $1,325.86.

US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,315.50 an ounce on Tuesday.

The dollar hit a more than one-week high against a basket of other major currencies on Monday. It was up 0.2% on Tuesday, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"The dollar has bounced back, partly due to weakness in the euro," said Jonathan Butler, commodities analyst at Mitsubishi in London.

The euro was down due to concern about upcoming Italian elections, problems forming a government in Germany and lingering concerns about Brexit, he said.

"There’s also the continuing rally in the equity markets. All of that has probably helped take the wind out of gold’s sails," Butler said.

Over the next few days, gold may extend losses to about $1,300 and the 100-day moving average around $1,290, he said.

Other analysts expect gold to bounce back.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,329 an ounce, as suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis and a triangle, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

MKS PAMP Group trader Tim Brown said: "A break above last week’s high of $1,324 could see the yellow metal make a move on the September top of $1,355."

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $17.01 an ounce.

Platinum dropped 1.1% to $961.50, after hitting a three-and-a-half-month peak on Monday at $973.60.

Palladium was up 0.6% at $1,106.80 after touching a record high of $1,111.40 an ounce.

"Now that we’re above $1,100, there’s the potential for profit taking — some of the longs are getting rather extended on Comex," Butler said.

"But the speculative froth aside, we’re still in a very strong fundamental market and those fundamentals should keep prices pretty well supported over the next few months."

Reuters