Bonds steady as market awaits developments around Zuma

South African bonds were steady on Tuesday morning as the market awaited new developments on the possible recall of President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is set to meet on Wednesday, with Zuma’s removal on the agenda.

Newly elected ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his first statement as ANC president on Saturday.

US bonds started the year on a subdued note. DeVere Group analysts said investors were nervous about bonds, fearing that an inflation problem was around the corner. "Some fear that central banks will tighten monetary policy faster than is priced into the market in an accelerated effort to normalise policy."

At 8.41am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.600% from 8.595% and the R207 was unchanged at 7.26%.

The rand was at R12.4062 to the dollar from R12.3836.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.4877% from 2.4765%.