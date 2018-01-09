Bonds stable as market waits for direction

South African bonds were little changed on Tuesday afternoon, despite a marginally firmer rand, with analysts saying trading volumes were likely be thin until volatility returns to the market.

The rand strengthened slightly against most major currencies. In afternoon trade it had gained the most against the euro, despite better-than-expected German manufacturing numbers for November.

Analysts said emerging-market currencies had continued to find support this week, but volatility could return on Friday. The end of the week sees the release of US retail sales and inflation data for November.

Domestic focus remains on the ANC, which begins its first national executive committee meeting for 2018 on Wednesday. Speculation continues that President Jacob Zuma could face a recall in the coming days or weeks. Media reports have suggested a push within the ANC for Zuma’s removal ahead of the state of the nation address in February.

The bond market had taken a generally defensive tone on Monday, but losses were limited by the ongoing speculation regarding the fate of Zuma, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Thin liquidity had also reduced outflows, but bonds had started the year on a bad note, with net foreign sales of local bonds to the tune of R1bn as of Tuesday morning, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.590% from 8.595% and the R207 was unchanged at 7.26%. The rand was at R12.3522 to the dollar from R12.3836.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.495% from 2.4794%.