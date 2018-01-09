Bonds little-changed as rumours of Zuma recall remain

South African bonds were stable shortly before noon on Tuesday, with markets still squarely focused on the ongoing political developments within the ANC.

Speculation continues that President Jacob Zuma could face a recall in the coming days or weeks, with the ANC gearing up for a national executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

Media reports have suggested a push within the ANC for Zuma’s removal ahead of the state of the nation address in February.

The bond market had taken a generally defensive tone on Monday, but losses were limited by the ongoing speculation regarding the fate of Zuma, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

"The market has run hard since the defining shift in the ruling party leadership last year and investors are not convinced that fundamentals can carry yields materially lower from here as political and rating risks remain tenuous," the analysts said.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.600% from 8.595% and the R207 was unchanged at 7.26%. The rand was at R12.4257 to the dollar from R12.3836.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.5014% from 2.4765%.