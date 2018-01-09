Argentina gets a jump on emerging-market rivals in bond market

Buenos Aires — Argentina is rushing to sell as much as $10bn of debt on Thursday to meet its financing needs for the year as it seeks to get ahead of other regional economies tapping international debt markets.

The government will sell bonds with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years to yield between 4% and 7%, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The sale is being led by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC Holdings, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Argentina could end up selling $5bn of debt, said another person with knowledge of the offering process. That would compare with an original proposal of selling at least $7.5bn of bonds or as much as $10bn, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Argentina is in a race with other emerging-market economies to secure foreign capital. Mexico last week completed a debt sale totalling $3.2bn.

Other developing-nation issuers in 2018 include Sri Lanka, which said this week it aims to issue $5bn in new debt; Ukraine, which will offer $2bn; and Angola’s plan to sell $2bn of Eurobonds in February.

Argentina is taking advantage of the lowest borrowing costs in nearly a decade. The average spread on government debt over US Treasuries dropped to 346 basis points on December 20, the lowest since July 2007, and has remained near that level into early 2018.

"Emerging-market countries have had an incredible rally this week and it is a perfect timing for debt sellers like Argentina to issue bonds," Guido Chamorro, senior investment manager of Pictet Asset Management, said by phone from London. "The sooner they sell debt overseas, the better. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sell $10bn."

Last year, Argentina was also quick to tap its overseas bond programme, issuing $7bn on the eve of Donald Trump’s swearing-in as US president on January 20 to get ahead of potential political turmoil.

The five- and 10-year bonds priced to yield 5.625% and 7%, higher than the 4% and 6.25% the government is seeking for those maturities now.

In June, Argentina sold $2.75bn of 100-year bonds, to attract insurers and pensions funds seeking to lock in longer-term returns. Yields on the century bond have risen 12 basis points since the start of the year on concerns of a glut caused by the new supply.

President Mauricio Macri last week authorised the government to issue as much as $15bn in foreign currency bonds in 2018. Finance Minister Luis Caputo has said Argentina has financing needs of $30bn for this year, of which about 40% will be issued in foreign currencies.

