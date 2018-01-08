Rand steady as market awaits Ramaphosa speech

The rand was steady in early-morning trade on Monday as the market awaited new developments leading up to the ANC’s 106th birthday celebration in East London on January 13.

A national working committee meeting was set be held on Monday as newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first January 8 statement.

This comes amid the expectation that President Jacob Zuma could be removed as the country’s president, even before his address at the opening of Parliament in February.

The rand started the year on a positive note, gaining 0.62% against the dollar last week. It gained 9.67% against the greenback in December following Ramaphosa’s election.

The firmer rand has raised the expectation of an interest-rate cut ahead of the first meeting of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee later in January.

"Should the rand strengthen notably further this year, the Bank might consider an interest rate cut on expected lower inflation, but a cut in January was highly unlikely as the rand’s strength has yet to be maintained," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

At 8.23am the rand was at R12.3407 to the dollar from R12.3303, at R14.8431 to the euro from R14.8309 and at R16.7390 to the pound from R16.7221.

The euro was $1.2023 from $1.2030.

The rand gained on the dollar last week amid reports that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom was preparing a motion of no confidence against Zuma, which was later denied.