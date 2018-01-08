Markets

Oil prices rise, but growing US output is expected to cap gains

08 January 2018 - 14:54 Henning Gloystein and Dmitry Zhdannikov
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore/London — Oil prices rose on Monday, coming close to new three-year highs on a slight decline in the number of US rigs drilling for new production and sustained Opec output cuts.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had risen to $61.94 a barrel by 11.40am GMT, 50c above their last settlement. WTI last week reached $62.21, the highest since May 2015.

Brent crude futures were at $67.95 a barrel, 33c above their last close. Brent hit $68.27 last week, the highest since May 2015.

Traders said the gains were due to a slight decline in the number of US rigs drilling for new production. The rig count eased by five in the week to January 5 to 742, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

"The US oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production.
Ric Spooner, CMC Markets chief market analyst 

Despite this, US production is expected soon to rise above 10 million barrels per day, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

"The US oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Traders may decide that discretion is the better part of valour while markets wait on evidence of what happens to the rig count and production levels over the next couple of months."

Rising US production is the main factor countering output cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and by Russia, which began in January last year and are set to last through 2018.

A senior Opec source from a major Middle Eastern oil producer said on Monday that Opec was monitoring unrest in Iran as well as Venezuela’s economic crisis, but would boost output only if there were significant and sustained production disruptions from those countries.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said "the Opec vs shale debate will rage" this year, being a key price-driving factor.

However, Innes said Middle East turmoil would remain a key focus for oil markets and had the potential to "send oil prices rocketing higher".

Reuters

MORE MARKET NEWS

JSE seeks direction ahead of ANC statement, as rand weakens

Rands hedges are marginally firmer, excluding Naspers, but gold stocks are lower after the dollar gained ground against the euro
Markets
4 hours ago

Bonds slightly weaker as market awaits news of Zuma’s fate

The local bond market was thin on Monday and foreign activity subdued, said analysts
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand softens as dollar stages mild recovery

Weaker than expected US nonfarm payroll data on Friday had caused the dollar to drop to more than $1.20 to the euro
Markets
5 hours ago

Global markets power ahead, with no sign of abating

The combination of strong global growth and low inflation is fuelling the bullish start to 2018
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold falls from three-month high as dollar regains some footing

After mixed US jobs data on Friday, traders of US short-term interest-rate futures continued to bet the Fed would lift rates twice in 2018
Markets
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out
Markets
2.
JSE opens flat ahead of ANC statement
Markets
3.
Gloomy mood of SA business and consumers in the ...
Markets
4.
Rand steady as market awaits Ramaphosa speech
Markets
5.
Rand slumps after Derek Hanekom’s denial about ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil buoyed by drop in number of US drilling rigs
Markets

Asian shares close to records, commodities rally continues
Markets

Oil retreats after hitting 2015 highs
Markets

Oil prices fall from 2015 highs on soaring US production
Markets

Oil price falls from 2015 levels as doubts emerge about rally
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.