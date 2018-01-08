Oil prices rise, but growing US output is expected to cap gains

Despite this, US production is expected soon to rise above 10 million barrels per day, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

"The US oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Traders may decide that discretion is the better part of valour while markets wait on evidence of what happens to the rig count and production levels over the next couple of months."

Rising US production is the main factor countering output cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and by Russia, which began in January last year and are set to last through 2018.

A senior Opec source from a major Middle Eastern oil producer said on Monday that Opec was monitoring unrest in Iran as well as Venezuela’s economic crisis, but would boost output only if there were significant and sustained production disruptions from those countries.

Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore, said "the Opec vs shale debate will rage" this year, being a key price-driving factor.

However, Innes said Middle East turmoil would remain a key focus for oil markets and had the potential to "send oil prices rocketing higher".

Reuters