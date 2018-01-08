MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks buoyant global markets in low-volume trade

The JSE closed above 60,000 points for the first time since November on Monday, with the recent risk-on sentiment on global markets helping the local bourse to post broad-based gains.

A softer rand lifted diversified miners and rand hedges, although gold miners gave up the gains from recent sessions that had followed a firmer precious metal price.

Markets were watching risk events later this week on Monday, with analysts pointing to widespread optimism within global markets ahead of the start of the fourth quarter corporate results season in the US, on Friday.

The surge in US equity markets last week represented the strongest out-of-the-gate performance since 1964, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The all share gained 0.54% on Monday to 60‚038.4 points and the top 40 0.55%.

Resources added 1.55%‚ platinum miners 1.57% and general retailers 1.37%. Gold miners were off 0.27%.

Rand hedge Richemont gained 2.14% to R114.50 and British American Tobacco 0.38% to R830.25.

Naspers fell 0.54% to R3‚597.03.

Diversified miner BHP firmed 2.82% to R266.82 and Anglo American 2.06% to R274.

Investment holding company Brait lost 4.37% to R42.68.

Mr Price added 1.64% to R244.77 while Steinhoff International fell 1.36% to R8.68.

The dollar had recently come under pressure after disappointing jobs numbers last week.

The disconnect between recent dollar weakness and relatively high yields on US treasuries suggested the market was still quite sceptical of any aggressive action by the US Federal Reserve this year, said BK asset management analyst Boris Schlossberg.

Volatility in the rand could give the market direction this week, with domestic focus on ANC politics. Media reports have suggested there is a significant push within the ruling party for President Jacob Zuma’s resignation, although this has been denied by senior party officials.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.45% higher at 53‚630 points. The number of contracts traded was 17‚304 from Friday’s 16‚577.

Shortly after the JSE closed platinum was up 0.3% to $972.92 an ounce while gold was flat at $1‚319.84. Brent crude was off 0.12% to $67.63 a barrel.

The Dow was 0.17% weaker by the JSE’s close‚ while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.34%. The DAX 30 and CAC 40 had risen 0.42% and 0.35%‚ respectively. Both the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 reached record highs in intraday trade.