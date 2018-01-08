Markets

JSE opens flat ahead of ANC statement

08 January 2018 - 10:29 Maarten Mittner
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The JSE started the week on a flat note amid global market exuberance and as investors awaited newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s first January 8 statement.

Speculation that President Jacob Zuma might soon be recalled as the country’s president have been dismissed by ANC leaders for now, but the market will be looking to signals from Ramaphosa as to possible future developments.

The Dow closed above 25,000 points last week for the first time after gaining 25% in 2017. The JSE all rose 17.47% over the same period and 0.36% last week.

"Internationally, equities are edging towards newer highs as Wall Street boasted its best start to the year in over a decade as inflation remains low, economic growth looks to be improving, and interest rates should stay lower for longer," said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.13% up at 59,792.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.28%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.46%, resources 0.45% and industrials 0.14%. Property shed 0.33% and platinum 0.25%.

Anglo American was up 1.05% at R271.30 but Sasol lost 1.21% to R424.61. Brent crude was flat at $67.68 a barrel.

PSG dropped 1.24% to R259.

Steinhoff shed 0.57% to R8.75 and Brait 7.89% to R41.11.

Property stocks were mixed, with Growthpoint up 0.26% to R26.79, but Redefine lost 1.52% to R10.37. Echo Polska recovered 2.48% to R16.50 after dropping at end 2017 on fraud allegations made against a director.

Naspers slipped 0.23% to R3,608.01.

