Futures climb as weaker rand boosts JSE

South African futures rose on Monday as the JSE ended the day higher, with most of the major European and US equity markets reaching record highs.

The slightly weaker rand benefited rand hedges, but volumes on the local bourse were lower than usual, at R10.5bn, compared with the daily average of R20bn.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.45% higher at 53,630 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,304 from Friday’s 16,577.

The JSE’s all-share index gained 0.54% to 60,038.4 points. The platinum mining index added 1.57% with gold miners, however, dropping 0.27%. The resources index gained 1.55%.

Platinum was up 0.3% to $972.92 an ounce while gold was flat at $1,319.84. Brent crude was off 0.12% to $67.63 a barrel.

The US dollar was under pressure in 2017, but there was some expectation that large US multinationals would bring huge amounts of cash back to the US in the course of this year, which would eventually boost the dollar, said Afriforesight analysts.

The Dow was 0.17% weaker by the JSE’s close, while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.34%. The DAX 30 and CAC 40 had risen 0.42% and 0.35%, respectively. Both the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 reached record highs in intraday trade.