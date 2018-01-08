Bonds slip slightly while rand remains steady

South African government bonds were slightly weaker even as the rand was steady on Monday morning as the market took a breather following a strong run after Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC leader and the possibility that Jacob Zuma may be removed as the country’s president.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver his first January 8 statement on Monday.

Net foreign purchases of SA’s bonds and equities of R5bn occurred over the week following Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president.

"However, these purchases (net of sales) have subsequently dwindled to R2bn, with SA’s financial market indicators also seeing little further strength in the new year," said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

At 8.36am the R186 was bid at 8.55% from 8.54% and the R207 was at 7.22% from 7.21%.

The rand was at R12.3477 to the dollar from R12.3303.

Weaker than expected US nonfarm payroll data on Friday caused the dollar to weaken to more than $1.20 to the euro. US bonds were steady as the market awaited developments on the inflation front.