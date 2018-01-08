Bonds slightly weaker ahead of pivotal week for Zuma and ruling party

South African bonds were softer on Monday afternoon, with speculation last week that President Jacob Zuma had been given until Tuesday to resign.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the president and generally within the ANC, the bond market, and markets in general, could be in for major swings in the coming days.

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his first January 8 statement as ANC president on Saturday.

Ramaphosa’s elevation to party president has provided some short-term support for the rand, with net foreign purchases of SA bonds and equities of about R5bn having followed in the week after Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in December.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.6% from 8.54% and the R207 at 7.26% from 7.21%.

The rand was at R12.414 to the dollar from R12.3303.

