The JSE cheers up with miners helping the all share rise

The JSE cheered up by lunchtime after a gloomy start to Friday, with miners helping the all-share index rise 0.24% to 59,622 points.

The resources 10 index gained 1%, led higher by Anglo American rising 1.88% to R271.16, followed by BHP rising 1.46% to R262.19 and Exxaro rising 1.33% to R167.17.

The top 40 rose 0.24% to 52,784 points, with MTN gaining 2% to R133.33 and Steinhoff International up 1.5% to R8.73.

Whether US indices continue moving into record territory after the S&P 500 cracked 2,700 points for the first time on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Index cracked 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, depends on December’s non-farm payroll data, scheduled for release at 3.30pm South African time.

Trading Economics reported the consensus is for the US unemployment rate to remain at 4.1% while private-sector job growth is expected to have slowed to 185,000 in December from November’s 221,000.

European markets were generally buoyant on Friday. Frankfurt’s DAX 30 was up 1.05% to 13,306 points, Paris’s CAC 40 was up 0.76% to 5,455, and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24% to 7,714 points.

The bullish mood in developed markets, along with the rand weakening to about R12.34 to the dollar at noon from less than R12.30 on Thursday, helped the JSE’s foreign blue-chip index tracking exchange-traded funds.

Sygnia’s MSCI Japan index tracker rose 1.15% to R12.27 and its Euro Stoxx 50 tracker was 0.58% higher at R53.98, but its FTSE 100 tracker was flat at R127.51.

CoreShares’s S&P 500 tracker was 0.44% higher at R33.90.