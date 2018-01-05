Some analysts believe rand will weaken to R13.85/$ over the coming year

The rand is likely to weaken more than 12% in 2018 year, hit by doubts about how much the new leader of the ruling ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, a promised reformer, can do for SA’s ailing economy.

The rand is expected to weaken to R13.85 against the dollar by the end of 2018, according to a Reuters poll of strategists published on Friday. That is a smaller decline than the R14.30 predicted in the previous poll.

"I am not sure how the budget is going to work, how free education is going to play out. I am not sure what downgrades are going to happen based on that information," said Frank Blackmore, an economist at EFConsult.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA’s local currency debt to subinvestment grade in November and pushed its foreign currency debt deeper into "junk" territory. Moody’s put the country on review for a downgrade.

"Therefore I don’t think there will probably be a miracle, although I hope so," Blackmore said.

The rand has been buoyant, at R12.29 against the dollar, a level strategists say is just about fair value for the currency, after Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ANC, succeeding President Jacob Zuma.

However, technical indicators suggest the rand is overbought. A week ago, the currency touched its strongest level in more than two years, after Ramaphosa was elected ANC president.

"It is still going to be a challenging year. There is some scope for the rand to appreciate, but investors will be looking closely at how quickly Ramaphosa will be able to make progress on structural reforms," said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank.

Ramaphosa won the race to be leader of the ANC but failed to decisively wrest control of the governing party from Zuma.

"I have belief in Cyril, but in the split of the top six ANC officials, I don’t know how much he can get done," Blackmore said.

His incomplete victory could stymie his chances of implementing reforms to stimulate economic growth, which he placed at the centre of his campaign for the ANC’s top job.

A separate Reuters poll in December suggested that the economy needed political support to maintain upward momentum into2018, just days before the ANC conference.

That poll put growth for 2018 at 1.2% from a 0.9% estimate f2017. It also showed that rates were expected to remain on hold at 6.75% through to mid-2019 at least.

Matys added that he did not expect the US Federal Reserve to speed up its tightening of US rates. At the same time, the South African Reserve Bank is in no hurry to lower rates, so that differential is likely to offer support to the rand.

Reuters