Solid US jobs data help Asian shares approach record high

Tokyo — Asian shares inched closer to a record high on Friday as US jobs data pointed to firm economic growth, although the greenback was soft as the spectre of benign inflation capped domestic bond yields.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 0.3% in morning trade to 584.5, with benchmark indices in Australia and South Korea up about 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

The MSCI index was about 1% shy of its record peak of 591.5 hit in November 2007.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5% to a 26-year high.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe has risen 2.1% so far this week, putting it on course to log its best weekly performance since July.

The US ADP National Employment Report on Thursday showed US private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, the biggest monthly increase since March and well above economists’ expectations of a rise of 190,000.

That helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average sail past the 25,000-mark for the first time. S&P 500 gained 0.40% while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%, both notching up record closing highs.

The data also boosted expectations on Friday’s payroll data by the US labour department, where economist have forecast nonfarm job growth of 190,000 in December.

Despite signs of a strong US labour market, the dollar was soft, hovering just above its three-month low against a basket of major currencies.

The dollar index stood at 91.877, near Tuesday’s three-month low of 91.751.

"The dollar looks very weak at the moment. And I think the reason comes down to the fact that US long-term bond yields are very low despite the Fed’s rate hikes," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 2.460 percent, below its seven-month peak of 2.504% touched on Dec. 21. Those levels are little different from about a year ago, even after the Fed hiked interest rates three times last year and market expectations for another three hikes in 2018.

Capping US long-term bond yields were expectations that inflation will remain tame as wage growth has been slower than before the 2007-08 financial crisis.

In that regard, average hourly earnings data due at 1.30pm GMT, along with payroll figures, could attract more attention, given wage growth is a key factor behind inflation trends.

Economists expect US wages to have risen 2.5% from a year earlier in December, the same as in November.

The euro held firm at $1.2075, holding its gains so far this week of 0.6% and coming within sight of its two-and-a-half-year peak of $1.2092 set in early September.

The eurozone’s consumer inflation data, due at 10am GMT, is expected to show an easing to 1.4% in December from 1.5% in November.

But stronger-than-expected German inflation data published late in 2017 is fuelling speculation of a higher reading, which in turn could encourage expectations the European Central Bank may move faster to wind up its stimulus.

Many emerging economy currencies have gained even more against the dollar this week as investors look for higher yields.

Since the start of 2018, the Brazilian real gained 2.4%, the Mexican peso 1.8%, the Indonesian rupiah 1.1% and the Indian rupee 0.7%.

On the other hand, the yen, which also tends to by used as a funding currency for investment in higher-yielding assets, has lost 0.1% against the dollar this week to ¥112.83.

But some market players also said market moves so far in 2018 had been mostly driven by short-term speculators and many long-term investors were on the sidelines, hampered in part by high valuations of stocks in the US and some other countries.

"As far as I can see, real money investors have been cautious. So I would advise not to read too much into the new year market moves," Kazushige Kaida, head of foreign exchange at State Street Bank in Tokyo, said.

In commodities markets, oil prices softened marginally, but held near their highest levels since May 2015 on concerns about supply risks due to unrest in Iran and another decline in US inventories as refining activity hit a 12-year high.

US crude eased to $61.94 a barrel after having risen to as high as $62.21 the previous session.

International benchmark Brent futures dipped nearly 0.2% to $67.95.

Reuters