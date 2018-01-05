Rand slumps after Derek Hanekom’s denial about move against Jacob Zuma

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom’s denying reports on Thursday that he was preparing a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma sent the rand tumbling, from under R12.30 per dollar to R12.35 on Friday morning.

The rand was trading at R12.34/$, R14.89/€ and R16.74/£ at 8.40am.

Hanekom told The Citizen newspaper that he was not preparing a second internal ANC motion of no confidence against Zuma.