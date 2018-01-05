Rand slightly weaker as Hanekom denies preparing a no-confidence motion against Zuma

The rand remained weaker against the dollar on Friday afternoon, with former tourism minister Derek Hanekom denying reports that he was preparing a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The rand started the day at about R12.34 to the dollar, before weakening to R12.35 by midday.

Hanekom told The Citizen newspaper that he was not preparing a second internal ANC motion of no confidence in Zuma. This refuted a report in a rival newspaper on Wednesday, which said: "The Star spoke to at least five ANC national executive committee members, all of whom confirmed that former minister Hanekom was preparing another motion against Zuma."

In November 2016, Hanekom failed to lead a Cabinet revolt against Zuma, which resulted in him facing an internal disciplinary hearing and getting relegated to Parliament’s back benches.

At 3.06pm, the rand was at R12.3692 to the dollar from R12.2972‚ at R14.9045 to the euro from R14.8437‚ and at R16.7649 to the pound from R16.6647.

The euro was at $1.205 from $1.2069.