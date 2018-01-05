Rand slightly weaker against major currencies by lunchtime

The rand remained range-bound at midday on Friday, with the local unit trading slightly weaker against major currencies.

At 12.07pm, the rand was 0.41% weaker at R12.35 to the dollar. The local currency has remained between R12.23 and R12.40 to the dollar through the latter half of the first week of 2018.

The dollar, which has been under pressure amid risk-on sentiment this week, edged higher on Friday morning ahead of the release of December non-farm payroll data.

The rand has strengthened from about R13.50 to the dollar before the ANC’s elective conference began on December 16, during which Cyril Ramaphosa was named head of the ruling party.

The rand was 0.26% weaker to the euro on Friday, at R14.88, and 0.28% lower against the pound at R16.71.