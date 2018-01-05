Mining stocks provide a boon for South African futures

South African futures rose on Friday as mining stocks pushed the JSE higher and global markets benefited from generally favourable data and investor optimism.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.52% up at 53,408 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,577 from Thursday’s 28,723.

The JSE’s all-share index gained 0.4% to 59,717.2 points, rounding off a third successive week of gains following the ANC’s elective conference, where Cyril Ramaphosa was named new party president.

The platinum mining index surged 2.77%, gold miners 1.34%, and the resources index 0.68%.

Global stocks climbed on Friday, with the MSCI world index up 0.8%. Investor confidence has been buoyed by favourable economic data in Asia, Europe and the US, although official US jobs data disappointed on Friday.

Nevertheless, the Dow was 0.26% stronger by the JSE’s close.