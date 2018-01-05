MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as miners finish the week stronger while rand weakens slightly
The JSE ended Friday higher with mining shares pulling the bourse up on what was another mostly positive day for global stock markets.
The all-share index added 0.4% to 59,717.2 points, with the platinum miners surging 2.77%, the gold index 1.34% and resources 0.68%. The top-40 index closed 0.34% higher.
Gold Fields was the biggest gainer in its sector, up 1.97% to R54.29, followed by AngloGold Ashanti which was up 1.8% to R130.41.
Anglo American Platinum added 2.9% to R381.77, while Impala, which has had a good run of late, rose 2.69% to R33.25.
General retailers resumed gains after three days of losses, with Mr Price up 3.17% to R240.81, TFG 1.75% to R179.10 and Woolworths 1.14% to R63.18.
At 5.56pm, the rand was at R12.3458 to the dollar from R12.2972, at R14.8479 to the euro from R14.8437‚ and at R16.7353 to the pound from R16.6647.
The euro was at $1.2028, from $1.2069.
Bonds turned stronger in late trade, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.555% from 8.560% and the R207 at 7.22% from 7.23%.
The top-40 Alsi futures ended the day 0.52% higher at 53,408 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,577 from Thursday’s 28,723.
Please sign in or register to comment.