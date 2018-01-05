JSE languishes while Dow Jones soars to record
The JSE did not take its cue from the US’s Dow Jones Industrial index’s cracking 25,000 points for the first time, on Thursday.
Instead of joining the celebratory mood of global markets on Thursday, the JSE’s all share index closed 0.26% lower and slid a further 0.11% to 59,410 points by 9.40am on Friday.
US President Donald Trump took credit for the Dow Jones’s latest milestone, tweeting: "The fake news media barely mentions the fact that the stock market just hit another new record and that business in the US is booming … but the people know! Can you imagine if "O" was president and had these numbers — would be biggest story on earth! Dow now over 25,000."
The JSE’s industrial and property sectors were among the most gloomy on Friday morning.
The industrial 25 index was down 0.66% to 79,365 points, led lower by retail group Mr Price’s 1.51% drop to R229.90 and Remgro’s 1.31% drop to R228.97.
Steinhoff International continued its rebound on Friday, adding 8.26% to Thursday’s 25% and Wednesday’s 37% gains, taking its share price to R9.31.
On Thursday, Steinhoff issued a statement saying it had promoted the chief financial officer of its UK operations, Philip Dieperink, to group chief financial officer, replacing Ben la Grange, who had stepped down "to focus on the preservation and procurement of liquidity in the group, in addition to the finalisation of the company’s audited 2017 consolidated financial statements and comparative statements".
