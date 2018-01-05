JSE languishes while Dow Jones soars to record

The JSE did not take its cue from the US’s Dow Jones Industrial index’s cracking 25,000 points for the first time, on Thursday.

Instead of joining the celebratory mood of global markets on Thursday, the JSE’s all share index closed 0.26% lower and slid a further 0.11% to 59,410 points by 9.40am on Friday.

US President Donald Trump took credit for the Dow Jones’s latest milestone, tweeting: "The fake news media barely mentions the fact that the stock market just hit another new record and that business in the US is booming … but the people know! Can you imagine if "O" was president and had these numbers — would be biggest story on earth! Dow now over 25,000."