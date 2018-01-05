Bonds re-align with weakening rand

South African government bonds re-coupled with the rand on Friday afternoon, with yields edging upwards as the local currency weakened.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.57%, one basis point higher than the previous close. Earlier in the day, bond yields had dipped to 8.54% despite the rand’s decline.

The rand was last seen 0.59% weaker against the dollar at R12.37, after briefly touching R12.40 earlier in the afternoon.

Private-sector jobs data in the US, published on Thursday, lifted sentiment in that country. However, according to Reuters, the non-farm payrolls data showed employers added just 148,000 new hires in the final month of 2017, far below expectations of 200,000 new jobs or more, and even below the sluggish 155,000 reported in December 2016.

The dollar was firmer against most major currencies on Friday, with the US dollar index at 92.03 points from the previous close of 91.86.

SA’s R207 government bond was bid at 7.25%, from the previous close of 7.23%.