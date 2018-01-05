Markets

Bonds firm despite slightly weaker rand

05 January 2018 - 13:27 Nick Hedley
South African government bond yields were slightly lower at midday on Friday, despite a weaker rand.

At 12.07pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.54%, two basis points stronger than Thursday’s close.

The rand, meanwhile, was 0.41% weaker against the dollar at R12.35 to the dollar.

Reuters reported on Friday that the yield on 10-year Greek government bonds fell to 3.82%, the lowest level since 2006, thanks to expectations of an exit from bailouts this year, underpinned by risk appetite and a tentative economic recovery.

On Thursday, most eurozone bond yields declined after Spain sold €4.6bn worth of medium- and long-term debt.

Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING, told Reuters "there is money to be allocated into the bond market at the start of the year, so that’s what we’re seeing".

Rand slightly weaker against major currencies by lunchtime

The rand has been range-bound, between R12.23 and R12.40 to the dollar, for the second half of the week
The JSE cheers up with miners helping the all share rise

Anglo American has risen 1.88%, BHP 1.46% and Exxaro 1.33%
