Bitcoin miners shift outside China amid crackdown

05 January 2018 - 13:44 Agency Staff
A stock illustration that proves that Bitcoin is related to computing in a big way. Image: 123RF
As China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies broadens to bitcoin miners, some of the industry’s biggest players are already shifting operations overseas.

Bitmain, which runs China’s two largest bitcoin-mining collectives, is setting up regional headquarters in Singapore and has mining operations in the US and Canada, said Wu Jihan, the company’s cofounder. BTC.Top, the third-biggest mining pool, is opening a facility in Canada and ViaBTC, ranked number four, has operations in Iceland and the US, their founders said.

Chinese policy makers, who banned initial coin offerings in 2017 and called on local exchanges to halt virtual currency trading, outlined new proposals this week to discourage bitcoin mining, a computing process that makes transactions with the cryptocurrency possible. Officials plan to limit the industry’s power use and have asked local authorities to guide miners towards an "orderly" exit from the business, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the moves are unlikely to have a noticeable effect on bitcoin transaction speeds, they could reshape the cryptocurrency mining industry. Until recently miners have flocked to China because of the country’s inexpensive electricity, local chip-making factories and cheap labour. They’re now looking for alternatives.

"We chose Canada because of the relatively cheap cost and the stability of the country and policies," Jiang Zhuoer, founder of BTC.Top, said. He also considered locations in Iran and Russia.

Bloomberg News reported the Chinese government’s planned curbs on bitcoin mining on Wednesday. The People’s Bank of China didn’t respond to faxed requests for comment.

Bitcoin, which surged 15-fold in 2017, was little changed on Friday and is up about 5% in 2018.

Bloomberg

