Tokyo catches up with Asian stocks rally

Tokyo — Asian shares flirted with 10-year highs on Thursday as solid economic data from the US and Germany reinforced investors’ optimism, while oil prices hovered at a two-and-a-half-year high with unrest in Iran stoking concern about supply disruption.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat as profit-taking in South Korean shares ahead of major earnings next week offset gains in other markets.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.5% on its first trading day of the year while the broader Topix hit its highest level since 1991.

"The economic data published over the holiday period has been pretty good. So for those who were worried about new year profit-taking, the market would look pretty strong," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The economic data published on Wednesday on both sides of the Atlantic reinforced investors’ expectations that solid global growth will boost demand of goods, including oil, and lift corporate earnings.

US factory activity increased more than expected in December, boosted by a surge in new orders growth, in a further sign of strong economic momentum at the end of 2017.

In Germany, Europe’s economic power house, the unemployment rate hit a record low of 5.5% in December, underpinning a broad-based economic upswing.

The world’s stock markets, which had their best year since 2009 last year, hit a record high on Thursday, extending gains so far this week to 1.4%.

On Wall Street, the three main stock indices hit record closes on Wednesday, helped by a 1.5% rise in energy stocks.

Oil prices hovered at two-and-a-half-year highs as the anti-government protests in Iran — which began last week and have left 21 people dead so far — raised concern about supply.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $61.84 per barrel, up 0.4% for the day after having risen as high as $61.97, their highest level since June 2015, the previous day.

International benchmark Brent futures stood at $67.93 a barrel, having touched $68 briefly on Wednesday.

Still, investors expect markets to be stable overall, with Cboe volatility index, which measures implied price volatility of US stocks in the next one month, closing at 9.15, just above record closing of 9.14 touched on November 3, and below its 2017 average of 11.09.

In 2010 and 2011, its average was more than 20.

In the past few months, the volatility index has been kept at one of the lowest levels since the global financial crisis in 2008.

That is primarily because investors bet the US Federal Reserve and the world’s other major central banks will tighten monetary policy only gradually with few signs of inflation pressures building.

To be sure, inflation expectations indicated by the gap between 10-year US inflation-linked bonds and conventional ones rose above 2% to the highest level since March.

Still, the minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting on December 12-13, released on Wednesday, did little to change that perception of measured monetary tightening.

The minutes showed that policy makers saw President Donald Trump’s tax cut plans as providing a boost to consumer spending but also uncertainty over the impact of fiscal stimulus on raising price pressures.

Fed funds rate futures fell slightly, with the April contract pricing in about a 75% chance of a rate hike by March, compared with about 60% at the end of last year.

But markets are still not fully pricing in the three rate increases many Fed officials expect this year.

In the currency market, the dollar ticked up 0.2% against the yen to ¥112.69 following upbeat US data.

The euro was little changed at $1.2002, off its near four-month peak of $1.2081 set on Tuesday.

The common currency faces an immediate resistance at $1.2170, a 50% retracement of its fall from mid-2014 to early 2017.

"When I look around the world to see if there are any distortions, one thing that strikes me is the eurozone’s negative interest rates of 0.4% (when the eurozone economy is strong.) I would think that will have to be eventually adjusted and the euro will rise," said a senior currency trader at a major Japanese bank.

The European Central Bank last month stuck to its pledge to keep money pouring into the eurozone economy for as long as needed, but opposition from some rate setters is rising amid increased growth and inflation forecasts for the area.

