MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as miners lose ground despite higher commodity prices

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, in spite of gains by most global markets. This was the second consecutive day the JSE failed to capitalise on general optimism in world markets.

The all share lost 0.26% to 59,476.8 points as gold and platinum miners dropped despite higher commodity prices. The top 40 index shed 0.32% to close at 52,662.6 points.

The gold mining index lost 2.51% and platinum miners 0.95%, with Impala Platinum falling more than 3.5%. This was despite higher platinum and gold prices, which were up 1.22%, to $960.36, and 0.24%, to $1,316.20, respectively.

Gold Fields was the biggest loser in its sector, slumping 3.95% to R53.24, with AngloGold Ashanti relinquishing 2.6% to R128.10.

Impala Platinum closed at R32.38, but Royal Bafokeng bucked the trend in metals miners, jumping 14.34% to 29.74.

Steinhoff’s share-price rally continued following reports that its European business had secured much-needed funding. Shares in the beleaguered retailer surged more than 25%. After the market closed the company issued a statement announcing some board changes, as well as plans to shore up liquidity.

At 6.17pm, the rand was at R12.3224 to the dollar from R12.3642, R14.8697 to the euro from R14.8554, and R16.6896 to the pound from R16.7145.

The euro was at $1.2067, slightly up from $1.2014.

Bonds were stronger, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.53% from 8.605% and the R207 at 7.205% from 7.275%.

The top 40 Alsi futures was 0.51% lower at 53,124 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,723 from Wednesday’s 31,033.