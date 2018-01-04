JSE closes lower despite higher global markets

The JSE again missed out on a global equity surge on Thursday as gold and platinum miners fell despite higher commodity prices.

The all-share index lost 0.26% to 59,476.8 points, with the top-40 index giving up 0.32%.

The gold mining index lost 2.51% and platinum miners 0.95%, with Impala Platinum falling more than 3.5%. This was despite higher platinum and gold prices, which were up 1.22%, to $960.36, and 0.24%, to $1,316.20, respectively, soon after the JSE’s close, suggesting profit-taking after healthy gains in the prior two trading days.

The JSE’s property index closed 1.02% lower.

Steinhoff’s share-price rally continued following reports that its European business had secured much-needed funding. Shares in the beleaguered retailer surged more than 25%.

This was the second consecutive day the JSE failed to capitalise on general optimism in global stock markets.

The Nikkei stock index leapt more than 3% on Japan’s first trading day of 2018, while markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas were mostly higher.

Keith Wade, chief economist at Schroders, said in a note the asset manager had upgraded its global growth forecast for 2018 to 3.3% from 3%. This would make 2018 the strongest year for global growth since 2011.

"The world economy is enjoying a synchronised upswing, in which most regions are generating good growth, despite political upsets in some parts of the world," Wade said.

Gold Fields was the biggest loser in its sector, slumping 3.95% to R53.24, with AngloGold Ashanti relinquishing 2.6% to R128.10.

Impala Platinum closed at R32.38. Royal Bafokeng, however, bucked the trend in metals miners, jumping 14.34% to 29.74.

Steinhoff was the best performer of the day in the all share, closing at R8.60.

Resilient Reit lost 1.56% to R144.75, and both the Investec Property Fund and Growthpoint were down 0.3% to R16.40 and R26.85, respectively.

Rand hedges were mixed, with Anheuser-Busch InBev up 0.89% to R1,399.35 and British American Tobacco down 0.7% to R829.49.

Some retailers regained lost ground from the past couple of days, with Mr Price up 1.53% at R233.42, Truworths 0.07% to R89.06, and Massmart 1.08% to R131.31.