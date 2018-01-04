Gold steadies with rates rises in focus

London — Gold steadied around a three-and-a-half-month high on Thursday as prospects for further US interest rate increases put a brake on a recent rally, while palladium touched record highs on tight supplies.

The dollar hit a four-month low against the euro amid optimism about the eurozone economy. Gold, which tends to move counter to the US currency, was unable to capitalise on the dollar weakness.

"[Gold] is beginning to look overvalued. Our fair value for gold assuming a [US] rate hike in March and June is around $1,230, so at current prices it looks expensive," said James Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities.

He added, however, that gold is being used as an insurance policy against geopolitics and uncertain monetary policy.