Gold steadies on profit-taking while palladium hits record high

London — Gold steadied on Thursday after hitting a three-and-a-half-month high in the previous session, as profit-taking set in amid worries over looming US rate hikes, while palladium touched its highest levels to date on tight supplies and bets on growing demand.

The dollar hit a three-and-a-half-month low versus the euro amid optimism about the eurozone economy, but gold, which tends to move counter to the greenback, was unable to capitalise on the dollar’s weakness given its recent gains.

"[Gold] is beginning to look overvalued. Our fair value for gold assuming a [US] rate hike in March and June is around $1,230 so at current prices it looks expensive," said James Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities.

He added, however: "Gold is being used very much as an insurance policy against geopolitics and uncertain monetary policy, that’s why we think its likely to continue to range trade between $1,200 and $1,300 over the next six months."

Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $1,313.68 an ounce at 11.07am GMT, while US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $1,314.80 an ounce. Spot gold marked its highest level since September 15 at $1,321.33 on Wednesday, but then dropped as the dollar recovered after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting bolstered expectations for more US interest-rate hikes.

The US currency was also given a boost on Wednesday by strong manufacturing and construction data. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

"People are looking to lock in some gains after a pretty strong rally over the past weeks,"ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"Geopolitical issues have certainly been a huge power point of gold’s rally into the year-end … it is going to be a US dollar type story going forward with markets taking a neutral view." Palladium rose 1.3% to $1,097.10, having touched a record high of $1,099.50, surpassing the record high set on Tuesday.

Palladium jumped 57% in 2017 as Chinese car sales growth, tightening emissions controls and a swing away from diesel cars in Europe fuelled fears of a metal shortage.

"We see no reason that the fundamental tightness in the [palladium] market will change any time soon. We see palladium prices remaining well supported, although there is a danger from here of a short-term pullback as investors take profits," Mitsubishi said in a note.

Silver fell 0.1% to $17.11, after hitting a six-week high on Wednesday at $17.24.

Platinum was down more than 0.5% at $952.10.

