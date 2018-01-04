GADFLY: Big pharma mergers may suffer something of a malaise in 2018

Well, my prediction a year ago that biopharma mergers and acquisitions (M&A) would rebound in 2017 didn’t quite pan out.

Last year was the sector’s third straight year of sequential deal-volume decline and the slowest since 2013. And the $95bn deal total for the year is a little flattering — 31% of that came from Johnson & Johnson’s purchase of Actelion.

The good news is that most of the potential M&A drivers I mentioned last year are still intact. There’s a lot of money sitting around — cash stashes have grown for just about everyone but Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences, which both made sizable acquisitions last year.

Limited patent lives and the high and growing rate of research and development failure mean big pharma is constantly hungry for new drugs and drug candidates. And debt is cheap.

There are a few things arguably making the case for M&A even more persuasive this year. US tax uncertainty has been resolved, and the new law looks largely favourable for pharma firms. The threat of major US drug-pricing curbs has all but evaporated.

Consolidation among healthcare payers, insurers and providers may convince pharma firms that scale is more essential than ever. Several companies, such as Celgene, face new growth and drug-development hurdles that may push them to deal.

However, all the logical M&A drivers couldn’t create momentum last year, and the same lethargy may continue this year. The global trend toward cross-industry M&A is unlikely to include drug makers. Valuations are below all-time highs, but are substantially elevated from 2016. They are especially high for the sorts of later-stage companies acquirers tend to prefer.

And the impact of the new US tax law may not be quite as salutary as some cheering for buy-outs hope. The average trailing 12-month effective tax rate of the 11 US-based biopharma companies with a $50bn-plus market cap was 19.82%. It’s about 30% for the S&P 500 as a whole, according to Bloomberg data.

Yes, overseas cash will be easier to bring home, and rates overall will go down substantially. But companies with overseas assets will have a large near-term tax bill they wouldn’t have otherwise had to pay — and the extra cash they do get their hands on may go to buy-backs and dividends.

As much as investors may want to jump into 2018 with high M&A hopes, the lesson of 2017 is that even a compelling case for deals can fall flat.

