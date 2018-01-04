Markets

Futures fall in spite of higher global markets

04 January 2018 - 19:32 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

South African futures ended lower on Thursday despite global markets rising for a second successive day on renewed investor optimism.

The top-40 Alsi futures index closed 0.51% down at 53,124 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,723 from Wednesday’s 31,033.

Led by the Nikkei index, which leapt more than 3% on Japan’s first trading day of 2018, markets across Asia, Europe and the Americas were mostly higher.

The MSCI world index rose 0.45% and the Dow was up 0.63% in early trade. The JSE was an exception, with the all share giving up 0.26% to 59,476.8 points.

Gold and platinum, along with property stocks, weighed on the local bourse.

The gold mining index lost 2.51% and platinum miners 0.95%, with Impala Platinum falling 3.63%. The JSE’s property index closed 1.02% down.

