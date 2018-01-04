Markets

Bonds strengthen in line with flourishing rand

04 January 2018 - 09:57 Robert Laing
Buyers of the government’s benchmark R186 10-year bonds were demanding a price equivalent to an interest rate of 8.57% while sellers were asking for a 8.55% yield at 9.20am on Thursday.

This made the bonds about 3.5 basis points stronger than the 8.605% interest rate they last traded at.

The bonds strengthened in tandem with the rand, which was trading at R12.3584/$, about 1c stronger than on Wednesday.

US 10-year bonds commanded bids of 2.2599% from buyers and asking prices equivalent to a 2.2565% yield from sellers.

The bid price on UK 10-year bonds was 1.2169% and the ask price was 1.2095%.

