JSE lifts and Steinhoff rebounds further on Thursday morning

Steinhoff International continued its strong rebound on Thursday morning, jumping as much as 35.4% to R9.30.

Steinhoff closed 37% higher at R6.87 on Wednesday, and was trading at R8.34 at 10am on Thursday. This takes its rebound — since it announced, on Tuesday, that its accounting irregularities did not appear to affect its South African businesses — to 80%.

The furniture group’s recovery helped the JSE’s top 40 index show a 0.37% gain to 53,025.6 points.