JSE lifts and Steinhoff rebounds further on Thursday morning
Steinhoff International continued its strong rebound on Thursday morning, jumping as much as 35.4% to R9.30.
Steinhoff closed 37% higher at R6.87 on Wednesday, and was trading at R8.34 at 10am on Thursday. This takes its rebound — since it announced, on Tuesday, that its accounting irregularities did not appear to affect its South African businesses — to 80%.
The furniture group’s recovery helped the JSE’s top 40 index show a 0.37% gain to 53,025.6 points.
The all share index rose 0.32% to 59,817.8, just shy of the 60,000-points mark it has oscillated around since November 3.
Sasol failed to join its international peers in rising sharply with the oil price. Sasol’s share price initially fell, and had shown a small gain of 0.4% to R426.65 at 10am.
While the West Texas Intermediate oil price rose 0.3% to $62 a barrel, Standard Bank’s exchange-traded note, which tracks its price, was untraded, with a wide spread between buyers bidding R10.18 and sellers demanding R10.32.
Rising oil prices helped BHP gain 0.55% to R259.03, helping the resources 10 index rise 0.24% to 37,090.8 points.
Japanese stocks surged on Thursday as the Tokyo Stock Exchange caught up with US markets by opening for its first trading day in 2018.
The Nikkei 225 index closed 3.26% higher at 23,506 points and the broader Topix index rose 2.55% to 1,864 points.
