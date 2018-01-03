The JSE and the rand make U-turns by noon

Both the JSE and rand made U-turns on Wednesday after European markets opened warily, fearing glitches in software changes forced by the introduction of "MiFID II".

After initially rising 0.7% to 60,151 points, the JSE all-share index had tumbled 0.87% to 59,209 points by noon.

The rand, meanwhile, recovered to R12.35 to the dollar at noon from more than R12.50 at 7am.

MiFID II — nearly 7,000 pages of new regulations with the full name of second markets in financial instruments directive — forced European banks and stockbrokers to switch to new IT systems on Wednesday.

European market players warned that the introduction of MiFID II would cause trading to become thin while financial institutions tested the changes they had been required to implement.

The JSE’s banks, which usually benefit from the rand strengthening, suffered on Wednesday — possibly because of the MiFID II woes of their European counterparts.

The banking index was down 3.2% at 11:55am, led lower by Standard Bank, which fell 3.98% to R186.54, followed by Nedbank, which slid 3.71% to R251.44, while FirstRand fell 3.3% to R64.09.

Though trading was thinner in Europe due to the adoption of new regulations and accompanying IT changes, most major indices showed small gains. Though London’s FTSE 100 was down a fraction, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.26% and Paris’s CAC 40 0.17%.