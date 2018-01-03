Rand recovers as dollar falters on good Asian and European data

The rand strengthened against its developed-market peers on Wednesday at midday as the dollar remained sluggish following the release of favourable economic data in Asia and Europe.

By 12.30pm, the rand had reversed earlier losses, trading at R12.35 to the dollar, or 0.9% stronger than Tuesday’s close of R12.46.

The local unit was also 1.1% firmer against the euro at R14.86, and 1% up on the pound, at R16.77.

The dollar reached a three-month low on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and healthy manufacturing data in Asia and Europe buoyed emerging markets, in particular.

Bloomberg reported earlier that JPMorgan Chase was among the banks predicting global growth would be about 4% this year and, on Tuesday, said its composite of purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reports from around the world had reached the highest since February 2011.

Adding to Tuesday’s gains, the JSE’s resources index was up a further 0.63%.

Brent crude had risen 0.25% to $66.65 a barrel by 1.11pm.