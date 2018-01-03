Rand rally stumbles despite dollar’s doldrums

The rand’s Ramaphosa rally stumbled on Wednesday morning, with the South African currency looking like it might head back over R12.50 to the dollar during the day.

The rand was at R12.48/$ at 7.30am, nearly 2% weaker than the R12.36 to the dollar it reached on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the rand similarly weakened to R15.04 from Tuesday’s R14.77, and against the pound the rand weakened to R16.97 from R16.62.

The rand weakened against the dollar despite the dollar in turn weakening against the euro and other currencies on uncertainty over future interest rate decisions.

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its December "red book" — the name given to the minutes of monetary policy committee meetings.

The minutes will reveal the reasoning of committee members for voting in favour of the US’s third interest rate increase in 2017, and provide hints as to where interest rates will be headed in coming meetings.