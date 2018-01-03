Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as traders take profits

03 January 2018
The JSE closed lower on Wednesday, as a sell-off of local banking shares offset further gains by miners, while the rand remained resilient as the euro firmed against the dollar.

The all-share index lost 0.17% to 59,629.6 points, as the banking index fell 4.09% and financials 2.11%. The top-40 index was flat at 52,832.1 points.

Standard Bank lost 4.74% to R185.07, FirstRand 4.5% to R63.30, Barclays Africa 4.36% to R169.62, Liberty 4.38% to R121.91, and Nedbank 3.49% to R252.

General retailers lost 2.39%, with TFG slumping 5.74% to R178.16, Massmart 4.83% to R129.91, Mr Price 3.24% to R229.91, and Truworths 3.23% to R89.

Industrials edged up 0.3%, with embattled retailer Steinhoff International Holdings leaping 37.4% to R6.87.

BHP did the best of the larger diversified miners, adding 1.61% to R257.61. Eastern Platinum leapt nearly 28% to R4.15, Anglo American Platinum 3.54% to R371, and Impala Platinum 3.07% to R33.60.

At 6.14pm, the rand was at R12.3609 to the dollar from R12.4623, at R14.8627 to the euro from R15.025‚ and at R16.7071 to the pound from R16.9398

The euro was at $1.2024, from $1.2058.

Bonds were marginally weaker, with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.6% from 8.58% and the R207 at 7.285% from 7.26%.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.06% higher at 53,405 points. The number of contracts traded was 31,033 from Tuesday’s 19,302.

