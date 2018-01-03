Markets

JSE closes a little lower with banks faring worst

03 January 2018 - 18:11 Nick Hedley
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

The JSE missed out on a global stock rally on Wednesday, as a sell-off of local banking shares offset further gains by mining shares.

The all-share index lost 0.17% to 59,629.6 points, while the banking index fell 4.09% and financials 2.11%. The top-40 index was flat at 52,832.1 points.

Standard Bank lost 4.74% to R185.07, FirstRand 4.5% to R63.30, Barclays Africa 4.36% to R169.62, Liberty 4.38% to R121.91, and Nedbank 3.49% to R252.

Thanks to a strong start for commodity prices in 2018, resources gained a further 1%, while the gold and platinum indices rose 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

By the JSE’s close platinum was up 0.7% to $951.95, while Brent crude had added a further 1.4% to $67.39 a barrel. Eastern Platinum leapt nearly 28% to R4.15, Anglo American Platinum 3.54% to R371, and Impala Platinum 3.07% to R33.60.

Industrials edged up 0.3%, with embattled retailer Steinhoff International Holdings leaping 37.4% to R6.87.

Most major stock exchanges recorded gains on Wednesday, pushing MSCI’s index of global stocks to record highs on the second trading day of 2018. The MOEX Russia Index surged 1.7%.

Reuters reported that economic data releases suggested 2018 would be another year of synchronised global growth led by a strengthening European economy.

BHP did best of the larger diversified miners, adding 1.61% to R257.61.

General retailers lost 2.39%, with TFG slumping 5.74% to R178.16, Massmart 4.83% to R129.91, Mr Price 3.24% to R229.91 and Truworths 3.23% to R89.

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand rally stumbles despite dollar’s doldrums
Markets
2.
Bonds weaken as rand’s Ramaphosa rally fades
Markets
3.
The JSE and the rand make U-turns by noon
Markets
4.
Rand recovers as dollar falters on good Asian and ...
Markets
5.
Emerging markets’ dream run could face reality ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.