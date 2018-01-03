JSE closes a little lower with banks faring worst

The JSE missed out on a global stock rally on Wednesday, as a sell-off of local banking shares offset further gains by mining shares.

The all-share index lost 0.17% to 59,629.6 points, while the banking index fell 4.09% and financials 2.11%. The top-40 index was flat at 52,832.1 points.

Standard Bank lost 4.74% to R185.07, FirstRand 4.5% to R63.30, Barclays Africa 4.36% to R169.62, Liberty 4.38% to R121.91, and Nedbank 3.49% to R252.

Thanks to a strong start for commodity prices in 2018, resources gained a further 1%, while the gold and platinum indices rose 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

By the JSE’s close platinum was up 0.7% to $951.95, while Brent crude had added a further 1.4% to $67.39 a barrel. Eastern Platinum leapt nearly 28% to R4.15, Anglo American Platinum 3.54% to R371, and Impala Platinum 3.07% to R33.60.

Industrials edged up 0.3%, with embattled retailer Steinhoff International Holdings leaping 37.4% to R6.87.

Most major stock exchanges recorded gains on Wednesday, pushing MSCI’s index of global stocks to record highs on the second trading day of 2018. The MOEX Russia Index surged 1.7%.

Reuters reported that economic data releases suggested 2018 would be another year of synchronised global growth led by a strengthening European economy.

BHP did best of the larger diversified miners, adding 1.61% to R257.61.

General retailers lost 2.39%, with TFG slumping 5.74% to R178.16, Massmart 4.83% to R129.91, Mr Price 3.24% to R229.91 and Truworths 3.23% to R89.