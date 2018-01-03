Markets

JSE back above 60,000 as rand boosts miners

03 January 2018 - 09:58 Robert Laing
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE all share index climbed back over 60,000 points on Wednesday morning, re-crossing a barrier it first breached on November 3.

The all share index was up 0.55% at 60,059 points at 9.05am.

The top 40 similarly reclaimed the over-53,000 level, rising 0.55% to 53,120 points.

The rand weakening back to about R12.50 to the dollar on Wednesday morning — after flirting with under R12.30 per dollar on Tuesday boosted miners. The resource 10 index rose 1.3%, led higher by BHP which gained 2.28% to R259.30, followed by Anglo American which gained R1.96% to R268.50.

Banks suffered from the weaker rand, with Rand Merchant Holding falling 1.26% to R76.96 and Standard Bank falling 1.01% to R192.31.

Steinhoff International continued its rebound from Tuesday on the news its accounting irregularities appeared limited to its European operations. Steinhoff rose 9.4% to R5.47.

Steinhoff’s statement said its accounting problems would not affect its South African bonds, sending its preference shares up 17% to R33.48 on Tuesday.

Its preference shares remained untraded on Wednesday morning.

