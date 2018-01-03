Gold slips from months-long high on a firmer dollar

London — Gold eased from an earlier three-and-a-half month high on Wednesday and was on track for its first day of losses in nearly three weeks as a firmer dollar pressured assets priced in the US currency. The dollar’s late December retreat had driven gold sharply higher, leading to fears that the metal was becoming over-bought.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,316.93 an ounce at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday, off an earlier peak of $1,321.33.

"It’s still the dollar that is in the driving seat for gold," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. "We’re bearish on the euro versus the dollar, so if that materialises, and this close relationship holds between gold and the dollar, it should move towards $1,225 or so."

The dollar rose 0.3% against the euro in early trade, though it remained near a four-month low after declining nearly 3% in the past three weeks. Investors are awaiting manufacturing data and minutes of a December US Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day, which will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for US monetary policy.

Gold, which as a non-yielding asset is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, fell in the run-up to the third US interest rate rise of 2017 in December but quickly recovered, climbing 5% from its mid-month low to the year’s close.

Spot gold’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) touched 75 on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017. An RSI above 70 indicates a commodity is over-bought and could herald a price correction, technical analysts say. "RSI shows the metal at over-bought levels, which may lead to short-term selling," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a research note.

US gold futures for February delivery were up $2.80 an ounce at $1,318.90.

Among other precious metals, palladium was down 0.5% at $1,086.80 after hitting a record high on Tuesday of $1,096.50. The metal soared 56% in 2017 on fears that strong demand from car makers for use in catalytic converters, chiefly in petrol-powered vehicles, would tighten the market further after years of deficit.

"You have a market that is, on the one hand, in deficit, and on the other, very well managed by some of the bigger producers, who are unwilling to ship additional units into the market," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said. "Unless you start to see a meaningful change in dynamics on the supply and demand side, I can see prices either well-supported or even higher from here."

Spot silver was down 0.2% at $17.15 an ounce after touching a six-week high of $17.21, while platinum was 1.1% higher at $953.50.

Reuters