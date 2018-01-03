Gold eases off earlier highs, palladium drops 1%

London — Gold eased from an earlier three-and-a-half-month high on Wednesday, headed for its first day of losses in nearly three weeks as a firmer tone to the dollar pressured assets priced in the US currency.

The dollar’s late-December retreat drove gold sharply higher over the same period, leading to fear that the metal was becoming overbought.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,314.03 an ounce at 10.40am GMT on Wednesday, off an earlier peak of $1,321.33, while US gold futures for February delivery were down 80c an ounce at $1,315.30.

"It’s still the dollar which is still very much in the driving seat for gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

"We’re bearish on the euro versus the US dollar, so if that materialises, and this close relationship holds between gold and the dollar, it should move towards $1,225 or so."

The dollar rose 0.3% versus the euro in early trade, though it remained near a four-month low after declining nearly 3% in the last three weeks.

Investors are awaiting manufacturing data and minutes of a December US Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day, which will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for US monetary policy.

Gold, which as a nonyielding asset is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, fell in the run-up to the third US interest rate hike of 2017 in December, but quickly recovered, climbing 5% from its mid-month low to the year’s close.

Spot gold’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) touched 75 on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017. An RSI above 70 indicates a commodity is overbought and could herald a price correction, technical analysts say.

"Relative strength index shows the metal at overbought levels, which may lead to short-term selling," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a research note.

Among other precious metals, palladium was down 1% at $1,080.99 an ounce, after hitting a record high on Tuesday at $1,096.50.

The metal soared 56% in 2017 due to fear that strong demand from car makers, which use the metal in catalytic converters, chiefly in petrol-powered vehicles, would tighten the market further after years of deficit.

"Palladium has more than doubled compared with its multiyear low in mid-January 2016," Commerzbank said in a note.

"This precious metal is presumably being driven further up by concerns of ongoing shortages … the diesel scandal is still playing its part in this, as it has generated high demand for cars with gasoline engines."

Spot silver was down 0.7% at $17.07 an ounce after hitting a six-week high at $17.21 earlier in the session, while platinum was 0.3% lower at $941 an ounce.

Reuters