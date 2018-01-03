Gold dips as dollar makes small gains

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged down on Wednesday after hitting a three-and-a-half-month high, as the dollar recovered from its lows and technical indicators pointed to a short-term correction.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,312.71 an ounce at 2.57am GMT. The precious metal earlier hit $1,321.33, its highest level since September 15.

US gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,315.60 an ounce.

"The relative strength index shows the metal at overbought levels, which may lead to short-term selling," ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a research note.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) for spot gold touched 75 on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017.

An RSI above 70 indicates a commodity is overbought and could lead to a price correction.

The dollar index, in which the gold is priced, was up 0.1% at 91.946 after falling to a more than three-month low Tuesday.

The greenback posted its biggest annual drop since 2003 in 2017, helping gold to an annual increase of more than 13%.

Bullion surged $55 an ounce in the last three weeks of 2017 alone.

Gold’s medium-term outlook appeared positive, analysts said.

Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group, said: "We should tap the short-term opportunities to go long as gold has crossed $1,300 with a momentum. It may act as a support, while $1,340 could be an immediate resistance level and we might reach $1,400 in the first quarter this year."

Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,326 an ounce and rise towards the next resistance at $1,380 in three months, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14% to 836.32 tonnes on Tuesday from 837.50 tonnes on Friday.

Among other precious metals, spot palladium fell 0.6% to $1,086.30 an ounce, after hitting a record high on Tuesday at $1,096.50.

The metal, which soared 57% in 2017, has been surging on fear of short supplies. Analysts expect that about 80% of global palladium demand will come from autocatalysts for petrol-powered cars, which many consumers now prefer over diesel-fuelled vehicles.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $17.10 an ounce, after hitting a six-week high at $17.21 earlier in the session.

Spot platinum fell 0.8% to $935.74 an ounce.

