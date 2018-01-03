Markets

Futures rise on Dow opening, while JSE ends lower on banks and retailers

03 January 2018 - 18:53 Yanda Ntsaluba
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

South African futures gained slightly on Wednesday, while the JSE closed lower, with the all-share index falling by 0.17% to 59,629.6 points.

Banking stocks suffered on the day — possibly because of new regulations and accompanying IT changes being enforced on their European counterparts.

The banking index was down 4.09%, led lower by Standard Bank, which fell 4.74% to R185.07, followed by FirstRand which slid 4.5% to R63.30, while Barclays Africa fell 4.36% to R169.62.

Thanks to a strong start for commodity prices in 2018, resources gained a further 1%, while the gold and platinum indices rose 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

At 5.46pm, Brent crude was up 1.42% to $67.36 a barrel, gold was flat at $1,316.67 an ounce, and platinum had gained 0.96% to $954.44. At the same time, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.22% higher, in record territory.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.06% higher at 53,405 points. The number of contracts traded was 31,033 from Tuesday’s 19,302.

JSE closes a little lower with banks faring worst

The banking index fell 4.09%, with Standard Bank and FirstRand dropping 4.74% and 4.50%, respectively
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand recovers as euro reaches three-month high to the dollar

On a day of extreme rand volatility, at 3pm it was at R12.37 to the dollar, after starting the day at about R12.48
Markets
4 hours ago

Bonds still a little weaker in quiet afternoon trade

Bonds are weaker despite a firmer rand, which has strengthened to R12.38 to the dollar
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Rand rally stumbles despite dollar’s doldrums
Markets
2.
Bonds weaken as rand’s Ramaphosa rally fades
Markets
3.
The JSE and the rand make U-turns by noon
Markets
4.
Rand recovers as dollar falters on good Asian and ...
Markets
5.
Emerging markets’ dream run could face reality ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.