Futures rise on Dow opening, while JSE ends lower on banks and retailers

South African futures gained slightly on Wednesday, while the JSE closed lower, with the all-share index falling by 0.17% to 59,629.6 points.

Banking stocks suffered on the day — possibly because of new regulations and accompanying IT changes being enforced on their European counterparts.

The banking index was down 4.09%, led lower by Standard Bank, which fell 4.74% to R185.07, followed by FirstRand which slid 4.5% to R63.30, while Barclays Africa fell 4.36% to R169.62.

Thanks to a strong start for commodity prices in 2018, resources gained a further 1%, while the gold and platinum indices rose 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

At 5.46pm, Brent crude was up 1.42% to $67.36 a barrel, gold was flat at $1,316.67 an ounce, and platinum had gained 0.96% to $954.44. At the same time, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.22% higher, in record territory.

The top-40 Alsi futures was 0.06% higher at 53,405 points. The number of contracts traded was 31,033 from Tuesday’s 19,302.