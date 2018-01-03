Bonds weaken as rand’s Ramaphosa rally fades

The annual interest rate investors demanded from the government’s R186 10-year bonds rose by six basis points, or 0.7%, on Wednesday morning, to 8.64% from 8.58%.

The rising yield came in tandem with the rand weakening to near R12.50 to the dollar, as a rally in which the rand strengthened to R12.24 on December 28 took a breather.

The rand’s "Ramaphosa rally" — in which the currency strengthened from about R13.50/$ before the ANC’s conference started on December 16 to under R12.30 after Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the party’s presidential election was announced on December 18 — was accompanied by the R186 bond’s narrowing yield.

On December 14, before the ANC’s conference, the R186 bond’s yield was 9.275%.

This narrowed all the way to 8.535% on December 27 on reports the ANC’s new leadership was negotiating and early end to President Jacob Zuma’s scandal ridden term ahead of SA’s 2019 national elections.