Bonds still a little weaker in quiet afternoon trade

South African government bonds remained weaker on Wednesday afternoon, despite a firmer rand.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.62%, unchanged from earlier in the afternoon, from a previous close of 8.58%.

The rand was last seen at R12.38 to the dollar. It had weakened against the dollar earlier in the day despite the latter having weakened, in turn, to the euro and other currencies on uncertainty over future interest-rate decisions.

The rand has strengthened from about R13.50 to the dollar before the ANC’s conference started on December 16 to less than R12.30 after Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the party’s presidential election was announced on December 18.

This has been accompanied by a drop in the R186 bond’s yield. On December 14, prior to the elective conference, it was at 9.275%.